Though many things remain uncertain, the Iroquois County Historical Society has decided to go ahead and plan for Harvest Daze this fall. Of course, this event will be dependent upon upcoming regulations set by health officials due to the pandemic.
Currently, though, the group plans to conduct its opening night fish fry on Oct. 1. This will take place on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, in the red barn.
Harvest Daze will take place on the museum grounds Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3. It is hoped to be able to continue its tradition of bringing in many local crafters, artisans, gardeners and such to offer a wide range of items to Harvest Daze visitors.
Harvest Daze is sponsored by the ICHS as the major fundraiser to assist the group in keeping the museum open to the public. The ICHS is non-profit and it relies heavily on donations and fundraiser funds to keep the building updated, repaired, maintained and restored, in addition to helping with utility bills.
If you are interested in information on how you can set up a booth during Harvest Daze, call 815-432-2215 and leave a message. Though the museum is currently closed through March, someone does stop in and check phone messages and emails. Requests for information can also be sent via email to ichs221567@yahoo.com or by visiting the group's Facebook page: Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.