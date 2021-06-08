Though the Old Courthouse Museum is remaining closed to the public, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society has returned to its regular hours of operation, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The ICGS is located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Though the ICGS is open, the museum door will be locked so it is best to call ahead (815-432-3730) when you are planning to visit or when you have arrived. Someone from ICGS will make sure the door is unlocked.
In 2020, the ICGS was to have celebrated its 50th birthday. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, that event was postponed but has now been rescheduled for Saturday, June 26. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and feature ice cream and cupcakes served on the lawn of the museum. A program on the background of the townships of Iroquois County will be presented. The ICGS is a non-profit organization so the event is free and open to the public; however, donations are always welcome.
The ICGS has a quilted wall-hanging, “Course Set for America,” which is being raffled off by the group. This wonderful piece pays tribute to the adventurous and courageous ancestors who came to America. The quilt, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the ICGS, features a gold background, which is in reference to the dedication of all who continue the pursuit of Iroquois County's incestral history. The wall-hanging is on display in the ICGS office and will be displayed at the Iroquois County Fair, where fair-goers will have the opportunity to purchase tickets. The drawing for this 40”x40” piece will take place at the ICGS' annual meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 6. Tickets can also be purchased in the ICGS office.
The Iroquois County Historical Society and the ICGS will have a booth at the Iroquois County Fair. Both groups invite fair-goers to stop by this year and enjoy the ever-popular grab bag and duck game.