Area residents are invited to Kick Off the Holidays in Milford on Nov. 29, according to a news release. An afternoon of festivities will begin with several shops and eateries open for business offering discounts or specials. Santa will greet visitors and the gals in the village office will serve hot chocolate and cookies at the Milford Depot Community Room from 3:30 through 4:45. Next, the community Christmas tree lighting will take place at 4:30 p.m. followed by the 5 p.m. start of the 5th Annual Village of Milford Christmas Parade.
Visitors to see Santa will enter and exit through the Depot’s south door as designated. Santa’s helper will take all children’s temperatures before greeting Santa. Parents/guardians are reminded to bring a camera to capture those moments with Santa. Children may be photographed sitting on Santa’s lap, standing beside him, or placing their wish list in a basket near him. Masks are encouraged to ensure Santa’s and the children’s safety as well.
Planning for the Christmas parade is progressing nicely with nearly 30 entries. To speed up the check-in process the day of the parade, all entrants are encouraged to submit an entry form a few days prior to the parade. Entry forms are available at the Citizens State Bank or by calling 815-471-8757. Entries will continue to be accepted, though, until 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 29. Check-in for parade entries will be near the Post Office starting at 3:30 p.m. with line-up forming in the post office parking lot. There is no fee to be in the parade, however, donations are cheerfully accepted to help defray parade expenses.
The Parade will start promptly at 5:00 with the route beginning at the post office parking lot and continuing west on Jones Street through the four-way stop, turning left at the Milford Park entrance and ending at any of the new parking lots behind the Milford Area Public School building. Aaron Hattabaugh will announce the parade to the spectators gathered near Bert’s Place. All spectators are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
To demonstrate the holiday spirit of giving, parade participants and viewers are asked to donate canned foods and non-perishable items to the local food pantry. Boxes will be available in front of the food pantry building next to the Milford Building and Loan to aid in the collection process.
Winning parade entries will be announced, and prizes awarded immediately after the parade at Bert’s Place. After 7:00 p.m. any unclaimed prizes can be picked up during regular business hours at the Citizens State Bank.
Please plan to visit Milford on November 29 and support the many activities planned for the afternoon and early evening.