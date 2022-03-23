March 24 is World TB Day. TB (tuberculosis) is a bacterial infection that most commonly affects the lungs, but can also attack other parts of the body. TB is spread through the air. TB can be latent (no symptoms) or people can develop symptoms. People with latent TB are not infectious but should receive medical care. People with active TB may have symptoms that include a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, pain in the chest, coughing up blood or sputum, weakness or fatigue, weight loss, no appetite, chills, fever, and sweating at night. Individuals with these symptoms should consult their doctor. Treatment is available for individuals with latent and active TB.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department offers TB skin testing by appointment. To schedule a TB screening, call (815)432-2483.