Watseka - Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced the addition of Serge Marinkovic, MD, FPM-RS, Urologist, to our team of specialized care providers.

According to information from the hospital, Marinkovic provides the community with more than 20 years of professional Urological experience with services ranging from UTIs to kidney stones, as well as performing routine exams, minimally invasive procedures, and surgeries.

