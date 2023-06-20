Watseka - Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced the addition of Serge Marinkovic, MD, FPM-RS, Urologist, to our team of specialized care providers.
According to information from the hospital, Marinkovic provides the community with more than 20 years of professional Urological experience with services ranging from UTIs to kidney stones, as well as performing routine exams, minimally invasive procedures, and surgeries.
“My approach to diagnosis and treatment of my patients is to take my time to let all patients discuss what brings them to my office. I discuss what results they would like to achieve. Then, I spend time explaining what their disease process is and how to best treat it to achieve their goals. I find it important to get their families abreast as to what we are doing and why” says Dr. Marinkovic.
Marinkovic is now seeing patients five days a week, with immediate openings,
at the IMH Medical Group Clinic in Watseka. Call 815-432-5411 or visit imhrh.org to learn more.
Serving more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana, Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH) is a 25-bed hospital located in Watseka. The hospital facility is comprised of clinical and diagnostic services dedicated to providing high quality health care services to the community. These services include, but are not limited to an Emergency Room, full service OR suites, an inpatient care unit, therapy services, advanced medical imaging, Home Health, and Hospice Care. The hospital operates rural health clinics in Watseka, IL; Gilman, IL; Milford, IL; and Kentland, IN. The hospital also operates a skilled nursing facility, Iroquois Resident Home, which is attached to the hospital property. For more information visit imhrh.org.