Watseka, IL - Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced the newest IMH Medical Group primary care clinic in St. Anne, is now open. Clinic provider, Dr. Shushunov, general practice/pediatrics, will provide comprehensive medical care for people of all ages, specializing in pediatric care. He advocates for a healthy lifestyle and encourages his patients to work towards the healthiest versions of themselves by making smart lifestyle choices.
To contact the office call 815-427-1324. The IMH Medical Group clinic in St. Anne is located at 135 West Station Street, St. Anne.