The Iroquois County Public Health Department is urging the public to get educated about how to protect themselves from Lyme disease during National Lyme Disease Awareness Month. In addition to Lyme disease, other tickbome diseases include Spotted Fever Group Rickettsiosis, tularemia, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis. Following are additional tips for how to avoid tickbome illnesses and have a healthy time in the outdoors:

• Walk in the center of trails. A void wooded, brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter.