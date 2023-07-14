The Iroquois County Public Health Department is encouraging public awareness on how to protect themselves from ultraviolet rays during the month of July. Ultraviolet rays can cause a severe sunburn if skin is exposed for long periods of time. In addition, skin cancers are caused primarily by exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UVR), either from the sun or from artificial sources such as sunbeds. Globally in 2020, over 1.5 million cases of skin cancers were diagnosed and over 120,000 skin cancer-associated deaths were reported. Following are some tips on how to protect you and your family this summer.
• Seek shade when possible to avoid direct sunlight over long periods of time.