Watseka - Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced the expansion of its IMH family practice medical group with the opening of a new clinic in downtown St. Anne on July 18. According to information provided, the primary care clinics, also located in Gilman, Kentland, Milford, and Watseka, provide family healthcare for all ages such as wellness exams, routine physicals, and unexpected illness visits.
“Being the largest rural healthcare provider in the area means taking care of our neighbors, and IMH sees the need to expand primary care services into the Northern region of our community. Like our other clinics, this location will provide care for your whole family and will also be your personal link to other specialized providers here at IMH for any health concerns needing further evaluation” says Mike Tilstra, IMH CEO.