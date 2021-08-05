The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) recognizes National Immunization Awareness Month this August. Vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent disease. You have the power to protect you and your family against preventable diseases.
ICPHD offers a large variety of immunizations for both children and adults, including back-to-school vaccines. If you are not sure if your child needs vaccinations for school, you should contact your Physician’s office or contact ICPHD to review your child’s vaccination records.
ICPHD has COVID-19 vaccine available by appointment for individuals age 12 and older. At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Pregnant/breastfeeding individuals will need to bring written documentation from their Physician to receive the vaccine.
Vaccines are available by appointment Monday-Friday; 9 AM- 3:30 PM. Please note that individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. For a complete list of vaccines offered at ICPHD please visit https://co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department/community-health. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 815-432-2483.