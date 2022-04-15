FORD COUNTY, ILLINOIS — Ford County Public Health Department’s Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (IBCCP) offers free services to Ford County Women, according to information from the department.
To qualify for the program, you must meet age requirements and be without insurance. The program offers free mammograms to uninsured women aged 40-64, along with free pap tests and pelvic exams to uninsured women aged 35-64. For more information, please contact Kristin Buhs, IBCC Nurse Client Patient Navigator at Ford County Public Health Department at (217)379-9281.