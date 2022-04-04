April 4th- 10th is National Public Health Week. This year’s theme, ‘Public Health Is Where You Are’, celebrates what we know is true: The places where we are, physically, mentally, and societally, affect our health and our lives. Ford County Public Health Department wants to take this week to celebrate our community’s strengths and highlight the programs and services we offer that make Ford County healthier and safer for all. And as we move slowly back toward gathering in person and demobilizing from a pandemic, we’re focusing on what we can do as individuals, and as a community, to protect and prioritize public health. Please join us in celebrating and learning more about your local health department.
Monday: Healthy Bodies
Communicable Disease Tracing: Our Communicable Disease Nurse works to protect Ford County residents from contracting and transmitting infectious diseases through active surveillance, investigations, diagnostic screenings, referrals, and reporting as mandated by the Illinois Department of Public Health on communicable diseases such as TB, STIs, Hepatitis A, B and C, Measles, and Blood-borne Illnesses.
Vaccine Clinics: FCPHD also offers many vaccine clinics throughout the year, including Flu Vaccines, COVID-19 Vaccines, immunizations, and blood pressure screenings.
Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program: FCPHD is also involved in the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP), which offers free mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams and Pap tests to eligible women
How do I apply for benefits through the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program?
• Please contact Ford County Public Health Department at (217) 379-9281. Staff can walk women through the eligibility requirements and the screening process.
• If you are a medical provider and your client has no insurance and is diagnosed with breast and/or cervical cancer or a precancerous cervical condition and appears to be IBCCP eligible, please contact Ford County Public Health Department.
Tuesday: Healthy Houses
Lead: Lead poisoning is one of the most common, yet preventable environmental health hazards, and Illinois ranks as one of the highest states in the nation for lead poisoning. Possible sources of lead are commonly found in paint from homes built before 1978 or drinking water.
Through the Illinois Lead Program, FCPHD offers lead testing to children aged 6 and younger, which helps identify children who may be at risk for lead poisoning. If a high level of lead is detected, our communicable disease nurse will do a home visit and nursing assessment, as well as provide education and resources to families and practicing physicians.
How Can I Protect My Family from lead poisoning?
• Keep children away from peeling paint and/or avoid putting paint chips in their mouth
• Keep children’s play area clean and dust-free.
• Wipe down windowsills and window wells with soap and water to remove lead dust and paint chips. Do this often to prevent chips and dust from piling up.
• Have children wash their hands for 20 seconds after playing outside, before eating and before bedtime. Hand washing helps to prevent lead poisoning.
• Take off your shoes when entering your home to keep dust out.
• Check for product recalls due to lead concerns on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
• Have your child tested for lead exposure at ages 12 and 24 months, and at 3,4,5 and 6 years of age.
Septic, Wells, and Water Programs: FCPHD is committed to ensuring a safe and sustainable water supply for the residents of Ford County by enforcing regulations governing the installation and/or sealing of private wells and sewage systems. As part of this program, staff perform plan reviews, issue permits, and conduct inspections for the construction or repair of water wells, and for the capping or sealing of water wells.
How do I know if my well and septic system are safe?
• FCPHD recommends that private water wells be sampled at least annually for E. Coli and Coliform bacteria, and we provide Illinois Department of Public Health Water Sampling kits for your convenience. If you wish to have your water well sampled, please stop in during our business hours to pick a sample kit.
• FCPHD recommends that all abandoned wells must be properly sealed within 30 days after they have been abandoned to prevent any type of injury and safety hazards. If you wish to seal an abandoned well, please call the Ford County Health Inspector at 217-379- 9281.
Radon: Radon is a radioactive gas that forms naturally when radioactive metals break down in rocks, soil, and groundwater. People can be exposed to radon primarily from breathing radon in air that comes through cracks of buildings and homes. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Surgeon General’s office estimate radon is responsible for more than 20,000 lung cancer deaths each year.
How can I test my home for Radon?
-Having your home tested is the only effective way to determine if you and your family are exposed to high levels of radon. FCPHD provides free Radon test kits.
-Take Action To Reduce Radon Levels in Your Home:
• Increase air flow in your house by opening windows and using fans and vents to circulate air.
• Seal cracks in floors and walls with plaster, caulk, or other materials designed for this purpose.
• Ask about radon resistant construction techniques if you are buying or building a new home.
For more information about the Radon Program, please contact FCPHD or stop in and obtain your free radon test kit.
Wednesday: Healthy Kids
Vaccines for Children Program: The Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program helps provide vaccines to children whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them. This helps ensure that all children have a better chance of getting their recommended vaccinations on schedule. Through this program we work on keeping kids up to date on their childhood vaccines to stay protected against preventable diseases. We vaccinate children 2 months through18 years of age. Staying up to date is important as it protects your kids from preventable diseases. Vision and Hearing Screenings: FCPHD offers Vision and Hearing Screenings annually for preschool children through High School at all public and private school settings and licensed day care centers in Ford County.
Thursday: Healthy Families
Care Giver Advisory Program: Family caregivers serve as a critical component in providing the long-term care needs of older adults. Caring for someone is rewarding, but it can also be difficult and stressful. Caregiving can impact the physical and emotional health of caregivers, who often neglect their own needs while caring for others. If you are a caregiver, you are not alone. More than one million Illinoisans are facing the same challenges, questions, and decisions about caring for an older adult.
What services are available to caregivers?
• Assistance in gaining access to community resources
• Support groups, education, and counseling for caregivers
• Respite care (temporary and intermittent relief) for the caregiver
• Information about legal rights including visitation, guardianship, adoption, and formal caregiving relationships.
Adult Protective Services: The FCPHD Adult Protective Services Program receives and investigates reports of concern involving abuse, neglect, exploitation, and self-neglect for adults over the age of 60 and individuals 18 to 59 with disabilities. The primary function of the program is to assess for risk and respond accordingly by putting mitigation in place to alleviate the risk. Community Care Program: The Community Care Program (CCP) offers services and supports to qualifying older Illinoisans to help work with them to remain in their homes, if that is their choice, and avoid unnecessary institutionalization. FCPHD will send a Care Coordinator to your home at no cost to discuss your needs and person-centered goals, and to help you choose what services may be right for you. A Care Coordinator from FCPHD will complete an assessment to determine your eligibility for CCP services.
Senior Insurance Services: SIS provides options counseling, information, agency referrals and services to those over 60 and limited services to those under 60 (if disabled). Services include assistance with LIHEAP, Benefits Access Program, Medicare Part D / Supplements, and workshops.
Senior Health Insurance Program: SHIP is a free counseling service provided by the State of Illinois. SHIP counselors provide you with information you need to make educated decisions about your insurance.
SHIP counselors can answer questions about:
• Medicare
• Medicare Supplemental Insurance
• Medicare Advantage Plans
• Prescription Drug Coverage
• Long-term Care Insurance
• Medicare Claims and Appeals
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: If you are 55 or older, reside in Ford County, and raise a child/children of a relative, you may qualify for support services. Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Program Offers:
• Information to caregivers about available services
• Individual counseling
• Health Insurance Assistance (Medicaid)
• Caregiver education/training
• Support groups
• Child Care resources
• Food assistance
There is no fee to obtain Grandparent Raising Grandchildren services. For more information or to obtain services please call our Caregiver Advisor at: 217-379-9281
Friday: Healthy Community
Opioid Overdose Reversal Training and Narcan Distribution: Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of and addiction to opioids is a serious national crisis that affects public health in our community. In response to the opioid crisis, PROMPT was formed. PROMPT stands for Partnership to Reduce Opiate Mortality and Promote Training. This coalition, formed by Champaign-Urbana Public Health
District, aims to direct the expansion of overdose prevention efforts into the East Central Illinois by offering free Narcan kits to the community. If you are interested in receiving a Narcan kit or training, please contact FCPHD.
Rural Outreach: FCPHD provides outreach services, health screenings, vaccine clinics and educational programs at Kempton Legion Hall every Wednesday morning.
West Nile Detection and Vector Program: The collecting and testing of dead birds and mosquitoes are important components of our West Nile virus surveillance program. Results of these tests help us determine the extent of West Nile virus activity in our community. Because the virus generally appears and grows in Illinois bird and mosquito populations before it is transmitted to humans, monitoring bird and mosquito populations helps us predict when and
where humans will be at risk for West Nile virus infection as well as where and when additional precautions and control measures should be taken.
Emergency Preparedness: Emergencies happen. FCPHD Emergency Preparedness and Response Program supports Ford County’s ability to respond in advance to natural, technological, chemical or manmade hazards that can become disasters. Through funding provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Emergency Preparedness and Response Program strengthens Ford County Public Health Department's response to potential or actual emergencies that may affect the health of our county. Ford County may be small, but we are not isolated from disasters. With a little advanced planning, we can all be ready for the unexpected.
Saturday: Healthy Minds
Mental health is a critical component of public health. It consists of emotional, psychological, and social well-being and is important from childhood through adulthood. In the United States, mental illness is one of the most common health conditions. Each year, one in five Americans will experience mental illness. The COVID-19 pandemic has had an additional impact on mental health in many ways, including through loss of a loved one, isolation due to physical distancing mandates, exposure to the virus or loss of incomes.
FCPHD aims to promote healthy lifestyles, improve access to available resources, and reduce the stigma often associated with mental health issues. FCPHD continues to conduct outreach and education on topics related to mental health, support schools and other agencies regarding youth mental health awareness and make proper referrals to collaborating community agencies and resources.