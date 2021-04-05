The Glenn Raymond Science Olympiad Team competed in the Central Illinois Regional virtual competition March 6, according to information from coach Troy Simpson.
The team took home the 2021 Regional Championship scoring 40 pts outdistancing Champaign Franklin STEAM Academy’s 45 points. In doing so, they earned an opportunity to compete at the Illinois Science Olympiad State Finals. The Junior Varsity squad completed the sweep by taking the championship JV division as well. Students on both teams competed in 22 different events that include everything from lab process events, fossil and bird identification, building boomilevers to solving crimes using forensics. The Varsity team brought home medals in 19 of the 22 events, 6 of which were 1st place medals. This is the 3rd most medals earned in Regional Competition in the 34 year history of the team. The JV team earned 12 medals as well in the JV division. The team will compete in the Illinois Science Olympiad State Finals in a virtual competition on April 10 against the best teams in the state.
“Last year didn’t end the way we would have liked it to and students are using that as motivation for this year to finish what they started. Students would be competing virtually via an online platform which presented new challenges to how we do things, especially in the hands-on lab events. We are fortunate to have a very experienced team and it showed with the number of medals that were earned. Our 8th graders have put their mark on GRS Science Olympiad history by earning only the 12th Regional title in 34 years, have earned more career event medals than any other group in history, and have 3 students in the top ten career Regional Medals list. Mason Galyen moved to 2nd place all-time having earned 12 regional medals and has more event championships than any other student. Sophie Simpson now has the 3rd most regional medals with 10 all-time, including a rare back-to-back championship in the Fossils event. Maya Machev slides into the 8th slot all-time with 8 Regional event medals, including 4 event championships. The team is looking forward to being able to compete at the State Finals this year, even if it is through the virtual platform. They are focused ahead to state as they still have a few more boxes to check off before they close their chapter on GRS Science Olympiad,” said science teacher Troy J. Simpson.
“Congratulations the GRS Science Olympiad Team for your unbelievable performance and wonderful achievement becoming Regional Champions. A highlight was seeing every student earn at least one medal as well. I am so proud to be part of this amazing team that had such dedication and persistence through unparalleled times. You are definitely a team for the record books and one I will always remember,” said science teacher Ashley O’Brien.
The Science Olympiad Team consists of 15 Varsity team members and 10 Junior Varsity members. Team members then meet with individual coaches before and after school as they master up to 5 different events. The team is coached by science teachers Troy J. Simpson and Ashley O’Brien and high school math teacher Nick Harvey.
Varsity Competition Medalists:
Anatomy: Madison Hughes and Lydia Mustered – 2nd Place
Boomilever: Mason Galyen and Marisa Clark – 2nd Place
Circuit Lab: Annika Greene and Maya Machev – 3rd Place
Density Lab: Mason Galyen and Quinn Starkey – 2nd Place
Disease Detectives: Madison Hughes and Annika Greene – 1st Place
Dynamic Planet: Quinn Starkey and Thayren Rigsby – 3rd Place
Elastic Glider: Mason Galyen and Quinn Starkey – 1st Place
Experimental Design: Madison Hughes, James Newell, and Drew McTaggart – 2nd Place
Food Science: Madison Hughes and Maya Machev – 2nd Place
Fossils: Sophie Simpson and Lydia Mustered – 1st Place
Heredity: Maya Machev and Annika Greene – 3rd Place
Machines: Mason Galyen and Drew McTaggart – 2nd Place
Meteorology: Sophie Simpson and Skyla Buwalda – 2nd Place
Mission Possible: Lydia Mustered and Cara Petersen – 1st Place
Reach for the Stars: Sophie Simpson and Mason Galyen – 2nd Place
Road Scholar: James Newell and Drew McTaggart – 1st Place
Science Crimebusters: Maya Machev and Quinn Starkey – 2nd Place
Water Quality: Cara Petersen and Thayren Rigsby – 3rd Place
Write-It, Do-It: Sarah Parsons and Addie Kingdon – 1st Place
Varsity Team Members: Skyla Buwalda, Mason Galyen, Annika Greene, Madison Hughes, Addie Kingdon, Maya Machev, Drew McTaggart, James Newell, Sarah Parsons, Sophie Simpson, Quinn Starkey, Lydia Mustered, Cara Petersen, Thayren Rigsby,
Junior Varsity Competition Medalists:
Anatomy: Vanysah Hickman – 1st Place
Circuit Lab: Aaron Greene
Density Lab: Taylor Bright and Addisen Ulitzsch – 1st Place
Disease Detectives: Vanysah Hickman and Eli Maulding – 1st Place
Dynamic Planet: Lydia Heeren and Taylor Bright – 1st Place
Heredity: Faith DeLahr and Addisen Ulitzsch – 1st Place
Machines: Eli Maulding and Vanysah Hickman – 1st Place
Meteorology: Taylor Bright and Ella Rogers – 1st Place
Ping Pong Parachute: Peter Jeglinski – 1st Place
Ornithology: Lydia Heeren and Cheyenne Irby – 1st Place
Road Scholar: Peter Jeglinski and Eli Maulding– 1st Place
Water Quality: Lydia Heeren and Faith DeLahr – 1st Place
Junior Varsity Team Members: Taylor Bright, Faith DeLahr, Lydia Heeren, Peter Jeglinski, Aaron Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Cheyenne Irby, Eli Maulding, Ella Rogers, Addisen Ulitzsch
Coaches: Mr. Troy J. Simpson, Ms. Ashley O’Brien, Mr. Nick Harvey