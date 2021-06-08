The Glenn Raymond Science Olympiad Team competed in the Illinois State Science Olympiad Competition remotely April 10 with Virtual Awards Ceremony taking place on April 17. The team placed 6th in the State for the second highest finish in school history. The team brought home state medals in 8 scored events and in 4 of the trial events, for the most in school history, according to coach Troy Simpson.
The state competition team consisted of 15 Varsity team members. The varsity team competing in 22 different Science and STEM events.
“We can’t say enough about how this team has pulled together and succeeded at the state level. With this being the final year of competing under the Glenn Raymond School name, they wanted to finish things off on a high note, did they ever. This team set school records in most state medals earned in a year and had one of the top team finishes in school history. The 8th graders in particular left their mark as 3 of them now stand in the top 4 in school history with total medals earned, with Mason Galyen number 1 with 18, Sophie Simpson number 3 with 13, and Maya Machev tied for 4th with 12. We are confident we would have had more had the team not been able to compete at State last year due to COVID. Even though we close this chapter on GRS Science Olympiad, we are looking forward to starting a new one next year.” –Coach Troy Simpson
Team Scored Event State Medalists:
Density – Mason Galyen and Quinn Starkey – State Runner-up
Experimental Design – Madison Hughes, Drew McTaggart, James Newell – 5th Place
Food Science – Madison Hughes and Maya Machev – 5th Place
Fossils – Sophie Simpson and Lydia Mustered – State Runner-up
Heredity – Annika Greene and Maya Machev – State Runner-up
Machines – Mason Galyen and Drew McTaggart – 5th Place
Reach for the Stars – Sophie Simpson and Mason Galyen – 4th Place
Science Crimebusters: Maya Machev and Quinn Starkey – 3rd Place
Trial Event State Medalists:
Write-It, Do-It – Addie Kingdon and Sarah Parsons – State Champions
Elastic Launch Glider – Mason Galyen and Quinn Starkey – 4th Place
Mission Possible – Lydia Mustered and Cara Petersen – State Runner-up
Ping Pong Parachute – Drew McTaggart and James Newell – 4th Place
Varsity Team Members: Skyla Buwalda, Marisa Clark, Mason Galyen, Annika Greene, Madison Hughes, Maya Machev, Sophie Simpson, Quinn Starkey
Coaches: Mr. Troy J. Simpson, Ms. Ashley O’Brien, Mr. Nick Harvey