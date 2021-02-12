OSHKOSH, Wis. (February 12, 2021) — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in fall 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities). To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits (excluding pass/fail courses). The term GPA requirement for University Honor Roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for Dean’s List is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
Hanna Gray, a senior from Clifton made the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Dean’s List.