IROQUOIS/FORD COUNTIES, ILLINOIS — The Ford-Iroquois 4-H Foundation is proud to announce its 2121 High School 4-H Senior Scholarships, according to a news release.
Application for scholarships up to $1,000 are available due to the generosity of those supporting the annual 4-H auction.
All Ford and Iroquois graduating 4-H seniors will receive an email from the Extension office with the scholarship application. Scholarship applications are also available at the school counselor offices or by emailing fordiroquois4hfoundation@gmail.com.