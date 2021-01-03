The Ford County Fair Association will conduct its annual meeting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Wall Township Building, 1498 E 900 N Rd., Loda, according to information from the fair board.
The election of board members and officers will take place at this meeting. In addition, plans for the upcoming Ford County Fair, scheduled for June 13-19 will be discussed.
A virtual meeting link will be made available on the fair’s Facebook page closer to the meeting date. The public is invited to attend. Those attending in person are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing.