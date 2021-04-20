Gayle Fletcher of Iroquois will be retiring from the Iroquois Farmers State Bank after 38 1/2 years of employment.
She was hired in November of 1982 as the administrative assistant to Jack Hutchinson, was promoted to assistant cashier and was also a customer service representative. Fletcher also had her insurance license and sold Annuities at the bank.
She is married to Tod, and they have two sons, Anthony and Joscelyn in San Antonio, Texas, and Nick and Leah in Mascoutah and five grandchildren.
A retirement party is planned for April 30.