Iroquois County Sheriff Derek W.M. Hagen announced April 23 that five $1,000 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Golf Outing Scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-22 (excluding summer session) academic year.
The goal of the scholarship is to asset worthy Iroquois County students in paying for tuition, books and fees, according to information from the sheriff. The applicant must be a permanent resident of Iroquois County and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student.
The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Golf Outing Scholarships are funded by the annual golf outing, which is sponsored by the Iroquois County Sheriff and the Iroquois County business community. I interested students may pick up a scholarship application at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, 550 S. 10th, Watseka, or download an application from the county website at www.co.iroquois.il.us.
Applications must be received or postmarked by May 28 and delivered to Sheriff Derek W. M. Hagen, 550 S. 10th Street, Watseka, Illinois, 60970.