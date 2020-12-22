The first graders at Crescent City Grade School were asked to create pet reindeer. Stephanie Rippe's students came up with the following pets:
WESTIN KRUMPE
My pet reindeer's name is Max. I found my pet in England. I keep my reindeer in my yard. My reindeer especially likes to run and eat grass. My pet's favorite food is leaves. I take care of my reindeer by giving him a shower. The most special thing about my pet reindeer is he jumps.
HENRY BULL
My pet reindeer's name is Comet. I found my pet on the tundra. I keep my reindeer in a barn. My reindeer especially likes to eat grass and play outside. My pet's favorite food is moss. I take care of my reindeer by feeding it. The most special thing about my pet reindeer is he has antlers.
ELIZABETH CAHOE
My pet reindeer's name is Lizzy. I found my pet in Russia. I keep my reindeer in my yard. My reindeer especially likes to sleep and run. My pet's favorite food is grass. I take care of my reindeer by feeding it and giving him a bath. The most special thing about my pet reindeer is he likes to play, he likes to eat, he likes to sleep.
HENRY SCHUNKE
My pet reindeer's name is April. I found my pet in North America. I keep my reindeer in my bed. My reindeer especially likes to play in the snow and eat. My pet's favorite food is grapes. I take care of my reindeer by giving her baths and food. The most special thing about my pet reindeer is she can fly and she lets me ride her.
KALEB HENDERSHOT
My pet reindeer's name is Brown. I found my pet in Russia. I keep my reindeer in a barn. My reindeer especially likes to run and eat grass. My pet's favorite food is grass. I take care of my reindeer by showering him and taking him on walks. The most special thing about my pet reindeer is he is kind and fluffy.
AVA GRABOW
My pet reindeer's name is Rudolph. I found my pet in North America. I keep my reindeer in a cage. My reindeer especially likes to play in the snow and eat food. My pet's favorite food is carrots. I take care of my reindeer by feeding it. The most special thing about my pet reindeer is he is always happy.