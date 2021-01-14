Healthy individuals of all blood types are urged to give now to help the American Red Cross maintain the blood supply. Medical conditions and emergencies don’t stop for a pandemic or winter weather, according to a news release from the Red Cross.
The community is invited to help save lives by donating blood on Feb. 8 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at The Sheldon Community Center. The need for blood is constant. In the United States every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, sickle cell disease or patients suffering from the Coronavirus.
The Red Cross is currently testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of this effort, plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. We ask that only healthy individuals who are not experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms and have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days to donate blood. As a special thank you, Amazon is thanking donors Feb. 1-28 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.
During the pandemic, all donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app or visiting www.redcrossblood.org and typing in your zipcode to find a blood drive near you. For the safety of our donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Please bring a face covering or mask to your donation. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided to you. In alignment with the CDC, the Red Cross does not permit valve face masks at our blood drives. Face shields can be worn in addition to face masks but not as a substitute. We also ask that donors follow our social distancing practices by remaining 6 feet apart from other blood donors.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Contact Marilyn Busick at 815-429-3106 for more information.