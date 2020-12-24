Heather Johnson, kindergarten teacher at Crescent City Grade School, asked her students to share their favorite recipes for the holidays. Here are what they contributed:
RYDER MATHEWS
Cookies for Santa: First you put milk in a bowl. Then you put powder in it. Then you put the flour in. Then you put eggs in it. Then you stir it. Then you put it on a pan, and put it in the oven at 6 degrees for 2 hours. Then you take it out of the oven and put it on a plate for Santa. You also need to leave a cup of milk with the cookies.
Cheese Pizza: First you knead bread. Then you need to make sure it is a triangle. You need to put sauce on it, and then put cheese on it. Then put it in the oven at 5 degrees for 16 minutes. Then you put it on a plate, and then you can eat it.
ARIANNA ULITZSCH
Mac and Cheese: First you get water from the sink and then you boil it. You let it sit for a few minutes. Then you put the noodles in and cook it for a few minutes, and then you add the cheese and let it cook while you are stirring it. Then you put it in a bowl, put pepper on it, and eat it.
Waffles: First you put some waffle maker in a bowl, then you make little shapes out of it, but you need to put triangles in it. Then you put it in the oven at 3 degrees for 1 minute. Then you wait and it's done. Then you put it on a plate and put syrup on it and eat it.
KYLE HENDERSHOT
Chocolate Chip Cookies: First you need two scoops of sugar in the glass bucket. Then you put some sprinkles on it. Put it in the oven at 6 degrees for 10 minutes. Then put chocolate chips on it and take it out of the oven. That's it!
Pancakes: Put 2 scoops of white milk in a pan. Then put sugar on it. Then you mix it up. Then you put it in the oven at 9 degrees for 7 minutes. When you take it out of the oven, put syrup on it and eat all of them.
ROSALIE COTE
Turkey: You have to buy a turkey and you have to make it. You put it in the oven for 5 degrees and cook it for like 7 years. Then you can get it out at 8:00 and then you can eat it.
Sprinkle Cookies: First you add some powder, then you add some oil and then you put it in the microwave for 5 minutes. Then you get it out and put it on the table and put the sprinkles on it.
BRANTLEY RITZMA
Oreo Cookies: First you get some white stuff and two black cookie things. You put the white stuff on the first one and then put the other black cookie thing on top. Then you put them in a big, long pan. Then put them in the oven at 4 degrees for 5 seconds. Then they are done and you can let them cool off and then eat them.
Pepperoni Pizza: First you need to roll out the dough and put sauce and cheese on it. Then put sausage on it, and then some pepperoni. Then put it in the oven at 6 degrees for 7 hours. Then take it out of the oven and that's it. Then you put it on a plate and then you eat it.
KOURTLYNN HENDERSHOT
Cake: You put 2 eggs in the bowl, and then sugar. You mix it up and then put it in a glass thing. Then you put it in the oven at 6 degrees for 7 minutes. Then you take it out and eat it.
Pancakes: First you need to add 2 eggs to the bowl. Then mix it up and take another pan and put stuff on it, and then put them in the oven and the pancake thing makes it for you. Then we take it out of the oven, take it off of the cooking thing, and eat it with syrup.