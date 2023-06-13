Farmland

With the potential of less income to spend, farm buyers could become more fickle about interest in land, depending on location, soil type and other factors. (Photo by Catrina Rawson)

Farmland values could level off in the months ahead following an amazing run the past couple years.

John Moss, co-founder and owner of the Bloomington-based Loranda Group, believes farmland buyers are becoming more selective as farm returns tighten amid rising interest rates.

