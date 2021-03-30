The Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association will begin conducting meetings with its first meeting set for Thursday, April 8. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at Cissna Park Family Restaurant, 104 N. Second. Each attendee is responsible for his/her own meal and can order off the menu. No reservations are needed but those who attend are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing.
Mary Dulaney will present a short travelogue on the Greek Isles.
The meeting is open to all retired teachers in Ford and Iroquois counties. For more information, contact Sandy Rudin, president, at 815-222-1669, or send her an email at sandyrudin@yahoo.com; or Rick Dulaney, vice president, at 815-383-2199 (email: rickdulaney@hotmail.com).