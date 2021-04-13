Fourteen retired teachers attended the April 8 meeting of the Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. The meeting took place at Cissna Park Family Restaurant.
The meeting was called to order by president Sandy Rudin. Those present conducted a moment of silence for members who have passed away since the group’s last meeting which was Oct. 23, 2019. Judy Hudgens gave the secretary and treasurer reports from the last meeting.
It was announced the WGFA County Spelling Bee for Iroquois County 5th/6th graders will take place Friday, May 7 at the Watseka Unit 9 Administrative Office. The office is located at 1411 W. Lafayette, which is on Route 24 at the west edge of Watseka. Broadcasting will begin around 10 a.m.
The group set up the remaining 2021 meetings as follows: June 30 at Monical’s in Watseka – the speaker will be someone from AMBA; Aug. 25 – the location and program have not been set yet; and Oct. 27. In previous years, the group collected school supplies at each meeting and donated them to various schools. For 2021, the group will put out a donation box at each meeting. At the end of the year, the money will be divided and distributed to area food pantries.
It was announced the Illinois Retired Teachers Association will meet Oct. 18-19 in Springfield.
In Iroquois County, retired teachers can choose to participate in United Health or Health Alliance (Carle). Mrs. Rudin encourages retired teachers to contact her so she can share information about an elite program offered through United Health. The program is called Silver Sneakers and it provides for enrollees to go to Creekside in Cissna Park where they can use the swimming pool or use a personal trainer. There are other insurance companies who offer Silver Sneakers programs as well. The use of Creekside is free to those who opt to use the Silver Sneakers program. This is especially beneficial as Creekside is currently closed to the public and the former gym is now occupied by lots of exercise and training equipment. Rudin can be reached by calling 815-222-1669.
Rick and Mary Dulaney shared photos of their trip to the Greek Isles.
The next meeting will be June 30 at Monical’s in Watseka. For more information about the FI RTA, contact Rudin at the above number or by email (sandyrudin@yahoo.com); or Rick Dulaney at 815-383-2199 (email: rickdulaney@hotmail.com).