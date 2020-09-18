The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will conduct a one-day collection of household hazardous waste on Oct. 10 in Watseka.
This event is being put on by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in partnership with the Iroquois County Public Health Department and Iroquois County
The event will be from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Iroquois County Administrative Center.
This collection event is for personal household hazardous waste only and not for business, farm, industrial or municipality waste, according to the information provided.
Acceptable wastes to be taken to the one-day collection are oil-based paints, paint thinners, insecticides, antifreeze, pool chemicals, fluorescent lamp bulbs, acids, unwanted medications (excluding controlled substances), household batteries, herbicides, solvents, old gasoline, aerosol paints, drain cleaners, corrosives, used motor oil, lawn chemicals, pesticides, hobby chemicals, cleaning products and mercury.
Do not take latex paint to the collection site. Latex paint is not hazardous and can safely be dried or absorbed and discarded with regular trash.
Unacceptable wastes that will not be collected include latex paints, agricultural wastes, lead acid batteries, farm machinery oil, fire extinguishers, controlled substances, business/commercial sector wastes, smoke detectors, propane tanks, ammunition/explosives, fireworks, biohazard waste and institutional wastes.