The Iroquois County 4-H and Agricultural Fair is accepting entries for the 2021 fair to be July 13-18 at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City, according to information from the fair board. The fair book is available online at www.iroquoiscofair.com. Look under the tab “Exhibitors.” Entry blanks are also available on the website. In addition, the website has a link to the online registration process.
A limited number of fair books are available and may be picked up at the fair house located just before the east gates of the fairgrounds, 1398 E 2000 North Rd. Please use the drive to pull around behind the house and enter through the back door. If steps are a problem, please call 815-683-2359 when you arrive and someone will bring a book out to the vehicle. Specific departments may also be emailed or mailed so people can fill out entry blanks. People can also go to the fair house on week days from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. to fill out entry forms or get help filling out forms.
Beginning June 28, office personnel will be at the fair office on the fairgrounds to accept entries from noon until 8 p.m. as well as from 8 a.m.- to 5 p.m. June 29. Entries can be mailed to Iroquois County Fair Entries, Box 301, Crescent City, Illinois, 60928. They must be postmarked by June 29. Entries close at 5 p.m. June 29.