The City of Watseka and The Iroquois County Board are hosting an electronic recycling event from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 24.
The event will be in the Stock + Field parking lot (formally Big R). This is open to all Iroquois County residents, according to information provided by the city of Watseka. Participants will need proof of residency.
Organizations who helping out their community by gathering numerous electronics are asked to call ahead to Mark Garfield at 815-471-3413 to arrange a time for delivery.
Items that can be taken to the event are: answering machines, battery backups and uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), camcorders, cameras, cellular/mobile phones, Christmas tree lights, computer peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.), desktop computers, DVD/CD players, fax machines, humidifiers (but not dehumidifiers), ink cartridges, lap tops, mail room equipment, networking equipment and cables, pagers, point of sale equipment, power and accessory cables, power tools (including batteries), printers (for large office printers please contact your local store), projectors, radios, receivers, satellite and cable equipment, shredders, speakers, smart phones, surge suppressors and power strips, tablets, telephones (including PBX equipment), toner, televisions, VCRs, video game consoles and walkie-talkies.
Items not accepted are: anything with freon, adhesives, paints, chemicals of any kind, aerosol cans, air conditioning units, alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C,D, etc.), audio and video cassettes, bathroom devices (ie. electric razors, toothbrushes, etc.), carbon monoxide/ smoke detectors, CDs and DVDs, dehumidifiers, gas powered tools, general rubbish, glass, Christmas light bulbs, etc, lamps/light bulbs, lava lamps, live ammunition, mercury thermometers, microwaves, toasters, and other small kitchen appliances, needles of any sort, pre-lit Christmas trees, pressurized canisters of any kind, refrigerators, stoves and other large appliances, software, thermostats, toys, vacuum and floor cleaners.
Social distancing will be observed.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Alderman Mark Garfield at 815-471-3413