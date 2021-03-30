All three churches in Crescent City will conduct Easter services.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 307 Union, will have an in-person Easter Mass at 9 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The United Methodist Church, 600 Union, will participate in a 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service at Donovan United Methodist Church. On Good Friday, April 2, UMC will participate in a community service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 206 Garfield Street, Crescent City. An Easter sunrise service will take place at 6:30 a.m., with Easter morning worship at 10:15. It is noted no food will be served at any of the Methodist Church services.
St. Peter's Lutheran Church will have a 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service. On Good Friday, April 2, worship services will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. An Easter Sunrise service will take place at 6:30 a.m. and will be available on YouTube and Facebook. Another worship service will be available on YouTube and Facebook at 9:30 a.m. An in-building worship service will take place at 10:15 a.m.