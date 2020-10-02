Farm Credit Illinois recently hired Brandon Duby of Gilman as a vice president of lending in the Watseka regional office, according to information provided.
The Watseka office serves farm families and rural landowners in Iroquois County.
Duby was raised on his family’s Iroquois county grain and livestock farm and graduated from Donovan High School before receiving a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Illinois State University.
Prior to joining the Farm Credit team, Duby worked for three years as a member of the field staff team for FBFM in Watseka, five years as a credit analyst for ProPartners Financial in Bloomington, and served as a college intern for Compeer Financial in Normal.
Duby resides in Gilman with his wife Valerie and their children, Abbott and Taytum.
Farm Credit Illinois is a farmer-owned and directed agricultural cooperative serving the southern 60 counties of Illinois with competitive and flexible financing, crop insurance expertise, and Rural 1st lending for country living. Farm Credit Illinois manages a $4.34 billion loan portfolio, sells 1.35 million acres of crop insurance coverage, and employs 220 staff based in the Mahomet headquarters and 14 regional office locations. The U.S. Farm Credit System supports rural communities, farm families, and agriculture with credit and financial services.