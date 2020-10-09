The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for a “spooktacular time” at this year’s Drive Thru Trunk Trick or Treating event.
According to information from the chamber, the event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Iroquois County Administrative Center located at 1001 E. Grant St. in Watseka.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce encourages any business/organization to decorate the trunk of their vehicle with a Halloween theme, dress up (optional), and distribute their own store bought individually wrapped treats during the drive thru.
Participants can provide signage on their vehicle to promote their business/organization. All businesses will be asked to wear masks/gloves and social distancing will be observed.
Trunk or Treat will start at 6 p.m. at the Administrative Center this event should be over by 7 p.m. Vehicles will be placed 6 feet apart with set-up from 4:45-5:45p.
Deadline to register is Oct. 26. Forms can be found at the chamber website, watsekachamber.org, or off the chamber Facebook page.
Vehicles will be judged in three categories: Most Scary, Most Traditional, & Most Creative. The event is free for chamber members and there is a fee of $20 for non-members to participate.
Please contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416 about this event or other chamber events.