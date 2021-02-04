On Aug. 1, 2020, Samuel L. Martin, III (formerly of Watseka) wed Dr. Alexandria L. Weisberg in a private ceremony along the banks of the Missouri River near Clark's Bay in Helena, Montana.
While the pandemic necessitated a much smaller affair, the couple was joined by their immediate family and the union was presided over jointly by Molly Roche (sister of the groom) and Olivia Weisberg (sister of the bride).
The groom's parents are Sam and Liz Martin of Watseka and the bride's parents are Kimberly and Lee Goldenstein of Larkspur, Colorado, and Jeff Weisberg of Elbert, Colorado.
The couple resides in Helena, Montana where Mr. Martin practices law and Dr. Weisberg works as a school psychologist.