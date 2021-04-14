Donovan Junior-Senior High School announces a listing of students who have been named to the honor rolls at the end of each quarter and each semester based on the following criteria: PRINCIPAL’S HONOR ROLL: All A’s, HIGH HONORS: 3.5 to 3.99, HONORS: 3.0 to 3.49, according to information from the school.

For the third quarter, those students are:

Junior High

Principal’s Honor Roll: Lily Anderson, Tessa Goodchild, Braden Klecan, Noah Klecan, Madelyn Loy, Carter Ponton, Jenna Schermann, Laylah Walters, Addison Wilson

High Honors: Rowan Caposieno, Ava Carlson, Collin Carlson, Haley Cavanaugh, Skyla Gamino, Preston Harrington-Dewitt, Joshua Karamoshos, Jacob One, Holden Schermann, Carson Scripter, Jayce Trumble

Honors: Sethe Boyajean, Zhaira Figueroa-Macias, Evan Huffman, Kayden LaFond, Evelynn Lopez, Piper Michl, William Taylor-Morris, Riley Thomas, Chloe Trumble, Reno Webster, Olivia Whitson, Madison Williams, Kamden Wolfe, Kaden Zehlhart

High School

Principal’s Honor Roll: Dalton Anderson, Elyssa Coleman, Sophie O’Brien, Andy Onnen

High Honors: Ashliee Boyajean, Alivia Butler, Kendahl Carlson, Kylee Faupel, Diego Figueroa-MAcias, Claudia Kilgore, Caleb Klecan, Payton Lareau, Weston Lareau, Claire Miller, Kelsey Serratt, Connor Stahlschmidt, Dalton Trumble, Brodi Winge, Payton Winge

Honors: Mindy Baldwin-Clments, Blake Bard, Tate Caposieno, Dayla Castillo, Makayla Dietrich, Kenzie Faupel, Hannah Hoffman, Morgan Hoffman, Hannah Karr, Jenna Kilgore, Emile McManaway, Jade Minard, Chasitee Mitton, Kayden Stahlschmidt, Rae Stucki.

Tags

Trending Food Videos