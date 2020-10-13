A Donovan man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Oct. 11 near Donovan.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, the accident happened at the intersection of County Road 2525 East and 2400 North.
Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dennis E. Lade, 64, Donovan, was traveling east on County Road 2400 North when his vehicle left the roadway. Lade’s vehicle continued through an open field east of the intersections where it then collided with the ditch embankment on the south side of 2400 North.
Lade’s vehicle continued across 2400 North and in to another open field before coming to rest.
Lade was examined by members of Riverside EMS and the Donovan Fire Department before being pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.