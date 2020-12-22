Steve Massey, president of the Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 Board of Education called the Dec. 21 meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following responding: Becky Dirks, Christi Pheifer, Tim Kollmann, Brock Johnson, Massey and Niebuhr.
As there were no changes to the agenda, Superintendent Rod Grimsley brought up non-action items and led discussion on the Tax Levy. After going over the differences between the proposed taxes presented at the November meeting and the actual tax rates at this meeting, he said the actual tax rate will drop to 5.8792. This is the second year the board has reduced the tax rate for the district.
Grimsley's next item covered high school tuition numbers. There are nine district students attending Iroquois Weset High School, 20 students attending Watseka Unit 9, and three attending Cissna Park. The estimated tuition for all three schools is $274,281, but this amount can change once the final tuition charge from the Illinois State Board of Education is set, plus students entering or leaving the district will alter the amount.
In regards to property annexation, Grimsley said this will get taken care of by the Regional Office of Education and its board of trustees.
The policy committee will meet between now and the January meeting to go over Press Plus Policy 106. The building committee may also meet and discuss the HLS report and then look at the old kindergarten room. In the last item on his report, he noted job postings for an elementary teacher, PE teacher, and a junior high ELA/SS teacher will be posted on the IASA job bank.
Brought up for discussion was the option of possibly having records from Crescent-Iroquois High School digitized. Grimsley said there are about 40 boxes of old records – some have to be kept for as long as possible, some can be pitched. He said there are companies which can gather the boxes and sort through it as to what has to be kept, shredded, etc. If the board was to have a company do the work, the digitized records will come back on a hard drive. He had no cost estimates as to what a digitizing company would charge, but said it may be easier and cost-effective to look into a company to do the digitizing. He noted with no heat at the building, there is increased chance of paper records deteriorating so the boxes would be brought to the grade school soon.
Grimsley reminded everyone the January (Jan. 11) and February (Feb. 8) meetings are on the second Mondays of the month due to holidays.
Grimsley's report also covered state and federal reporting, with the notation these are ongoing each month. He said schools are supposed to receive more CARES Act funds.
Principal Jim DeMay's report noted enrollment at CCGS still stands at 60 (with 56 in-building) and there are 32 district students attending the three high schools. In regards to athletics, it was reported events will not start Jan. 4 as previously suggested – this has been set by the ISEA. CCGS staff suggested using Title money in the following ways: Place smartboards in each classroom, use the Jan. 4 institute day for training on the smartboards, give teachers the opportunity to purchase books for their classroom libraries, set up the use of IXL learning to enhance science and social studies, and to implement mystery science online programming.
DeMay's report also noted the two weeks of remote learning prior to Thanksgiving was successful with just a few minor issues. Chromebook cases have been purchased and will be distributed to students when they return from Christmas break so they can take the Chromebooks home each night. If students take the Chromebooks home after school each day, this will make remote learning easier to do in case of a snow day. The district may use a snow day as a remote learning day in the case of inclement weather so no changes will have to be made to the school calendar. DeMay noted the teachers had agreed with this idea.
Once the board started to address consent agenda items, it was voted to approve minutes of the Nov. 19 meeting, the treasurer's report, the payment of bills, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports; leave the closed minutes closed, destroy audio tapes older than 18 months, and approve the first reading of Press Plus Issue 106.
The board then approved the tax levy for 2021, which is payable in Fiscal Year 2022, and approved the hiring of Tonia Ailey-Wengert as an elementary teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
The board entered an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employe or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation for a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. The board was also to discuss the placement of individual students in special education programs and other matters relating to individual students.
After the board adjourned from the executive session, the regular meeting was reconvened and then adjourned. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.