The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education met Sept. 21 in the Crescent City Grade School gym.
At 6:55 p.m., the board conducted a budget hearing. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following responding: Candi Butzow (remote attendance), Becky Dirks, Massey, Christi Pheifer and Niebuhr. Also present was Superintendent Rod Grimsley. There was no public input offered so the board adjourned.
The regular meeting of the board was called to order by Massey at 7 p.m. All present at the budget hearing were still present, with Tim Kollmann now attending. There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to discuss non-action items.
Supt. Grimsley told the board the summer lunch program has been extended until Dec. 31, which provides the school will offer breakfasts and lunches to all students free of charge. The free lunch/breakfast program began Monday, Sept. 21. Grimsley noted the audit might have taken place in October but the audit began Monday with it being too late to include in the report.
Grimsley noted the Policy committee, which is made up of Niebuhr and Pheifer, went through Press Plus policy updates 104 and 105, and they are now ready for approval. The building committee, consisting of Brock Johnson and Butzow, met to go over the proposals from Heart Technology, which will add security improvements to CCGS. It was the building committee's recommendation to accept the proposals so CCGS could be put on the work schedule.
The last of the non-discussion items reported the positions for an elementary teacher, PE teacher and junior high ELA/SS teacher will be posted on the IASA job bank.
No one spoke during the time allowed for public input and there was no board correspondence to share.
The superintendent's report noted Ideal was at the school last week to help with questions and concerns regarding a pipe in Mrs. Liz Martin's room which was leaking; since there is no asbestos concern, the pipe will be fixed soon. Transportation so far this school year has gone smoothly; however, each of the three receiving high schools will be changing their dismissal schedules so there may be a problem in that area. It was noted bus director Rosemary Popham will work on a schedule. In regards to the audit, as previously reported, it has begun, and starting with September, state and federal reporting will continue through next August.
It was noted election judge training is set to take place in the CCGS gym Oct. 9 and 10, with 2-3 sessions each day. There will be no charge for gym use.
James DeMay's principal's report noted enrollment for the district: five kindergarten students, six students in first grade, eight second-graders, with one remote learner; 11 students in third grade, four students each in fourth and fifth grades; five seventh graders, with two remote learners; and nine eighth graders with one remote learner and one student at Bryce. CCGS enrollment stands at 59 with 34 students in the district attending area high schools.
The principal's report noted the cross country co-op with Glenn Raymond (Watseka) still had 15 runners and was coached by Heather Johnson. On Sept. 22, the Regional Office of Education Health Life Safety inspection would cover the areas of: reviewing the list of items the regional superintendent has required, working on new or fixing four emergency lights, noting all areas in the kitchen are up to code, and the work on the boiler inspection is ongoing.
The instructional coach from ROE will begin in October, with the schedule to be one day a week for six weeks; she will then return for another six weeks after she works with other schools. She will help with updated skills needed in case the district needs to return to remote learning.
It was reported two fire drills have taken place this year – one with the required fire department representative present; one severe weather drill was discussed but the process of putting students together in a small confined space didn't take place due to Covid; and all other drills (fire, bus, evacuation, intruder) are being scheduled for completion.
In regards to the building, a new air conditioning unit has been put in the cafeteria and is now working properly, the pipe in Mrs. Martin's room is being fixed, and all classroom air conditioners were serviced this summer and are running properly; however, it was noted they are getting older and it might be a good time to start looking for replacements. With the high school no longer being used, the board needs to consider another storage facility for the grade school – there is presently a garage which is in need of having items removed, and a brick building which should be emptied and either demolished or thoroughly cleaned as it is very moldy. For now, the former kindergarten room is being used for storage; but if the need for another classroom arises, those items will then have to be moved elsewhere.
The board then approved the minutes of the Aug. 17 regular meeting, the Aug. 31 treasurer's report, the payment of bills dated Sept. 21, and the Imprest fund and petty cash reports for August. Also approved was leaving closed minutes closed, destroying audio tapes older than 18 months, and the second reading of Press Plus issues 104 and 105.
The board then approved a resolution to move money from the transportation fund into the operation and maintenance fund, and then approved the resolution to move the leftover bond account money, which is basically interest, to the operations and maintenance fund. Next, the board approved the Fiscal Year 2021 budget as presented, and then approved the quotes from Heart Technology for building safety improvements. Heart Technology will install exterior and interior – two in the gym, two in the hallway, one in the lobby and one in the cafeteria – cameras.
With all business completed, it was motioned to enter an exectuvie session for the purpose to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this act.
Following the adjournment of the executive session, the board then entered the regular session and adjourned that meeting. The next meeting of the board will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at CCGS.