The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met in the Crescent City Grade School gym Oct. 19.
Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order with those present reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Jody Niebuhr, board secretary, took roll call with the following attending: Candi Butzow, Brock Johnson, Tim Kollmann, Becky Dirks, Niebuhr and Massey. Also present was superintendent Rod Grimsley. Member Christi Pheifer arrived a short time later.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board covered some of the non-action items. Supt. Grimsley gave a brief review of the Fiscal Year 20 audit, he talked about a social worker from the ISEA who will do regular education social work on an as-needed basis, reminded the board the finance committee will need to meet in November to discuss the tax levy, and reminded the board the job postings for an elementary teacher, PE teacher and junior high ELA/SS teacher will be posted on the IASA job bank.
The superintendent's report was read. Supt. Grimsley noted the boiler room water issue at Crescent-Iroquois High School is being taken care of with help from Ameren. The dishwasher at the grade school has been fixed for now, and the pipe in the junior high English room has been fixed. In regards to transportation, Grimsley noted the routes are still running smoothly, even after two of the three receiving high schools changed their end-of-day times. He noted the ISEA is set to make an announcement on Jan. 4 regarding sports, which would start Jan. 5, so transportation to/from practices may need to be worked out at some point.
In regards to financials, Supt. Grimsley said more tax money from the county was received in September and so far state aid is being paid.
James DeMay's principal's report updated the board on district enrollment. Kindergarten now has six students, there are six students in first grade, the second grade now has nine students (with one remote learner), third grade has 11 students, fourth and fifth grades have four students each, there are seven students in sixth grade, there are five 7th graders (with two remote learners) and the eighth grade has an enrollment of eight. That means there are 60 students enrolled with CCGS, with 56 attending classes in-person. There are 34 students from the district who attend area high schools.
It was noted Cross Country ended Oct. 15 with sectionals, and boys' basketball and girls' volleyball have had open gyms in Watseka. On Friday, Oct. 9, a successful institute day took place with Sarah Dexter, an instructional coach from IKAN, presenting a program on Google classroom.
At the high school, water was pumped out of the boiler room, with a new power line installed, along with a new sump pump. Hopefully this will solve the water problem, which is caused when water from the outside ground tile runs into the sump area. At the grade school, the boiler has been updated and prepped for winter, the leaky pipe in Mrs. Liz Martin's room has been fixed, and the dishwasher needs a new motor as the old one is leaking and can't be fixed. All ROE violations have been taken care of.
Parent/teacher conferences were taking place Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 19 and 21, from 4-7 each evening. All parents have their temperatures checked as they arrive, and the teachers set up stations for parents with each one being cleaned following the conference. It was noted there is no school Friday, Oct. 23, due to the conference nights.
DeMay's last point on his report addressed covid. The 8:20 a.m.-2:20 p.m. schedule seems to be working. Teachers conduct cleaning throughout the day, with Dee Betourne and Dennis Ritzma also cleaning. The restrooms are tended to constantly throughout the day. For breakfast and lunch, there haven't been any issues with the schedule as 14 students can eat at one time (due to social distancing requirements). It was suggested this method continue, pending any further outbreaks. Remote learning seems to be going well and teachers are working hard to get the work to students. Going into the second quarter, one second grade student will return to in-classroom instruction, with one leaving for remote learning; the two 7th graders will continue with remote learning.
The board approved the minutes of the budget hearing and regular meeting conducted Sept. 21, the Sept. 30 treasurer's report, the payment of bills dated Oct. 19, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of September, leaving closed minutes closed, and the dstruction of audio tapes older than 18 months.
Next, the board approved the 2020 audit from Russell Leigh and Associates, dated June 30. In discussing the audit, the CPAs noted there were no deficiencies which were considered significant. There were four areas suggested for improvement, which were addressed: the cash balances didn't match with the treasurer (this issue has been taken care of), the IMRF levy is accumulating excess funds, the website is not compliant with school code (Supt. Grimsley will get a list from the regional office to work on this item) and the district didn't budget on-behalf payments.
The board approved purchasing regular education social work from the ISEA.
It was motioned to enter an exectuvie session for the purpose to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this act.
Following the adjournment of the executive session, the board reconvened the regular session and then adjourned. The board's next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at CCGS.