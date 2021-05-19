Watseka City Treasurer Carolyn DeLahr was honored May 18 for her 21 years of service.
A reception, attended by DeLahr’s family and friends, was conducted before the city council’s committee meetings.
She was presented with a plaque by Mayor John Allhands. “We want to thank you for all your years with the city,” he said.
The plaque reads “The City of Watseka wishes to acknowledge Carolyn DeLahr, city treasurer, for her faithful and appreciated service to the City of Watseka. The city extends its best wishes for her retirement and many thanks for a job well done. May, 2021.”
DeLahr said, “I really have enjoyed it and I know I’m going to miss it.” She did not seek another term in this past election. Marcia Craft was elected and will take over the treasurer’s duties in the new fiscal year.
“I’ve lived here since 1968. Mayor (Ted) Horner appointed me in 2000 when the present treasurer moved out of town. Then I ran for election in 2001 and every year since. I really enjoyed it. I love Watseka. I was born within a few miles of Watseka. It’s time to let someone else take over.
“I know I’m going to miss it. You get out and see people in the community and find out what’s going on in town. It’s always nice.”
DeLahr said the treasurer handles quite a bit of the city’s business. “You get bank statements and do your monthly treasurer’s reports so the council gets all the information about the finances. The CDs you invest. In general, watch expenses and talk to the department heads.”
DeLahr said she will still keep busy. She is active at the Watseka Depot and with other community events.