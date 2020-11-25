The Watseka Area Food Pantry has released its suggested donations for December. If you want to donate but aren’t sure what could be needed, stuffing, rice and instant potatoes are needed this month. But, please don’t forget: donations of non-perishable items are always needed, as well as cash donations to purchase needed items.
The donations need to be unopened, undamaged and not have passed their use-by date. The pantry is located in the fellowship hall of Watseka First United Methodist Church, 301South Fourth. It can be accessed by using the alleyway on the south side of the church. The entry is located under the canopy and once inside there’s a sign designating the pantry. If you’d like to donate only items currently needed, call the below-listed number.
If an individual or family is in need of food pantry items, they must call between 9-11 a.m. the day they would like to get the items. The number to call is 815-432-0122 but callers are asked to be patient as there is no answering service and it may take some time for a volunteer to get to the phone. Up to eight clients can be served each day, and clients must wait at least eight weeks between visits.
The Watseka Area Food Pantry serves families throughout the county. Other donations may include paper products, such as napkins, paper plates, paper towels; personal hygiene items, including soap, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, etc.; baking supplies, including flour, sugar, and cake, brownie and dessert mixes; laundry supplies such as detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets; and cleaning supplies, which includes bleach, window cleaners, disinfectants, furniture wipes, etc.