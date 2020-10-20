Trick-or-treating hours for Crescent City have been set for 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Of course, those who may want to offer treats earlier or later can absolutely do so!!
Trick-or-treaters are asked to only visit homes where a light has been left on; please, if a light is not on at a residence, don't go there asking for treats. Those who hand out treats are asked to make sure there is ample lighting and walkways are clear of obstacles. Drivers are asked to use extra caution as they drive through the village as some children get caught up in the moment and may not be looking for traffic before crossing the street.
Of course, Mayor Mark Rabe and the village trustees want everyone to have a fun but safe Halloween. So, those receiving treats and those handing out treats are encouraged to follow the Halloween guidelines issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Even though children will be dressed up, they still need to proper face coverings, which means they should wear a protective mask under their costume mask. If a protective mask worn under a costume mask interferes with breathing, the costume mask should be discarded.
To prevent groups gathering at your home, the IDPH suggests you come up with a way to leave treats spaced apart on tables in your driveway or yard. The IDPH strongly recommends 6-foot social distancing be maintained.
Trick-or-treaters should travel in groups with family members only.
Candy collected on Halloween night should not be eaten until the children have washed their hands.
Parents are encouraged to discuss safety with their children before heading out for a night of Halloween fun!!