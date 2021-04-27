Several Crescent City residents will have garage sales Friday-Saturday, May 7-8. It should be noted some sales run Thursday, some go on Sunday, and hours at sales may vary. The general hours are Thursday afternoon/evening, around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and usually 8-noon on Saturday. Those who want to shop the sales should check local news media for more accurate listings.
As in the past, a listing of garage sales is being put together by Kim Rabe. Anyone who would like their sale on the list should send the days and times of the sale, the address, note whether there are special instructions on how to get to the sale, and a general listing of items that will be on the sale. Listings can be called to Rabe at 815-683-2613, emailed to her at dkrabe@att.net, dropped off at 504 Union Street, mailed to PO Box 38, Crescent City, IL 60928; or message'd to her on Facebook (Kim Williamson-Rabe). The deadline to get listings to her is by noon May 3. There is no charge to have a sale added to the listing.
Each person is responsible for his/her own advertising. It is asked all signs be removed when the sale is over. Please do not post signs on utility poles, and make sure walkways and driveways are clear for safety.