The Crescent City village board met Monday, April 5 with Mayor Mark Rabe calling the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. All trustees were present: Jim Sorensen, Scott Dirks, Steve Carley, Kim Rabe, Dennis Ritzma and Joe Belott. Also present were ERH rep Sean McBride, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, clerk Cathy Christensen, treasurer Carolyn Rapp and Tina Sandberg, owner of The Depot.
Sandberg is asking the board to consider allowing her to expand her beer garden at her establishment. This would allow her to have an enclosed area which would be accessible only by those going through the bar. She is hopeful the expansion would eliminate patrons from gathering in front of the bar. The board will consider this request at its next meeting.
McBride told the board several of the new water meters have been installed. ERH is aiming to have about 100 meters installed within the next month. Hydrants will be flushed sometime in April. The ERH monthly report noted the residences where meters have already been installed, along with the notation all required samples were collected and analyzed, equipment has been serviced, and a JULIE request was responded to.
Johnson shared a couple of estimates received for either door replacement or repairs at the village building. He is currently conducting routine maintenance at Heritage Park and reported he has filled some potholes on village streets. Kim Rabe shared a note from Pat Peterson, president of the Crescent City Historical Society, asking for assistance with getting new planter barrels placed in the uptown business area.
Minutes of the March 1 meeting were read and discussed, then approved.
Rapp presented the board with a receipt for the purchase of a village laptop. The laptop will have the new water billing program installed on it and then be used to create water bills for residents. She also presented treasury reports for the village and community center – both reports were accepted and approved by the board.
Mayor Rabe told the board a resident has requested to have a concrete driveway – the board has no problem with this as long as the resident knows he/she must make any repairs to the driveway if the town has to conduct repairs to a water line, etc. It was announced the village dump will begin its season of Saturday openings on April 10. The dump will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturdays, with access available throughout the week by contacting any board trustee. Everyone is reminded the dump is for village residents only, grass clippings have to go in the proper area; trees, shrubs and bushes go on a burn pile; scrap metals and such go in the northwest corner of the dump, and the dumpster is available for almost all other materials not picked up with the weekly garbage collection.
Kim Rabe said she and Christensen had gotten a Facebook page up and running (Crescent City, IL 60928) and both will work on keeping village updates posted. She gave a report on how the community shared Easter: treat bags were made and delivered to Crescent City Grade School to each student; some of the children who don't attend school received special treats delivered to their homes.
Bills for the month were presented and approved for payment.
Dennis Ritzma motioned for adjournment at 8:35 p.m., which was seconded by Scott Dirks. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at city hall.