Wreaths Across America took place at four Crescent City cemeteries this past Saturday, Dec. 19. Volunteers Richard Gocken, Bill Weakley, Glenn Mennenga, Jim Sorensen and Klint Hall placed 145 wreaths on the graves of veterans at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Flesher Cemetery, Pierce Cemetery and Wilson Cemetery.
Gocken noted there were Civil War veterans at Pierce and Flesher cemeteries.
Prior to the placement of wreaths, an opening ceremony took place at Cissna Park American Legion Post 0527.
Wreaths are purchased by families of veterans and through donations made locally.