The village board of Crescent City met Jan. 4 at the Crescent City Community Center. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m., with clerk Cathy Christensen taking roll call. Present were trustees Steve Carley, Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott and Kim Rabe, along with treasurer Carolyn Rapp. Also present were Jared Morgan, the ERH rep for the village, and Emily Schunke of the Save CI High committee.
Schunke updated the board on the progress being made to save Crescent-Iroquois High School from demolition. She is the organizer of the Crescent-Iroquois Foundation, which is being formed as a non-profit group to keep the high school building as a community asset. She said freeze packs had been installed to prevent drains from freezing, and she has had a few people check out the building with her to give their opinions of work to be done. She noted one of those who looked at the building was Robert ZumMallen and he has deemed making the building into a community venue as “do-able.”
For now, the group's focus is on the electrical and heating. She was advised the asbestos isn't as big a problem as previously thought as the floors are in good shape and they can be sealed; however, that work will need to be done by an asbestos-certified person/group. The thresholds of some of the doors will need to be worked on so they are lowered to meet ADA regulations. Schunke said the group will be meeting Jan. 6 so they can make a plan as to which issues will be addressed first.
There are questions the village board has in regards to the high school so Schunke will be checking into those and reporting back to the board when she has answers.
The village's ERH rep, Jared Morgan, was present. This was his first time attending a meeting and he presented his monthly report. In December, all required samples were collected and analyzed, along with the submission of monthly operating reports; equipment was serviced; four new fire hydrants were installed, and four JULIE requests were responded to. A leaky water meter ended up being replaced, and water was shut off on South Cherry Street. Morgan was advised there will be residences which will need water shut off due to non-payment of water bills, but Mayor Rabe would get those names and addresses to him after those accounts were discussed later in the meeting.
Minutes of the Dec. 7 meeting were read, discussed and approved.
Carolyn Rapp's treasury report for the village was discussed. There are several residents which have not paid their water bills – a couple have contacted her and arranged payments, but several have not responded to the second notices. Those who haven't paid their bills will have their water service disconnected in the near future. The treasury report for the village was approved, along with the report for the community center.
In new business, the board looked over Core & Main's bid proposal, with discussion taking place on the water billing system. With the new meters, a different computerized billing system will be used. It was proposed, and approved, to purchase a village laptop so the billing program can be utilized in more than one location. Trustee Belott will check into new Christmas decorations for the village, and Dennis Boyer will continue to serve as building inspector through 2021.
Meeting dates for the board were set for 2021: Feb. 1, March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2, Sept. 13, Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and take place at city hall, 400 Main Street; however, due to the pandemic, meetings have been taking place at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main Street. Meeting dates may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.
In its final action, the board approved bills for payment.
The meeting adjourned at 7:43 p.m., with the next meeting set for Feb. 1.