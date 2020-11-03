Mayor Mark Rabe called the Nov. 2 meeting of the Crescent City village board to order at 7 p.m.. In the absence of clerk Cathy Christensen, Kim Rabe took roll call with the following responding: Steve Carley, Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott, Scott Dirks, Kim Rabe and Dennis Ritzma. Also present was a representative from Core N Main, Sean McBride of ERH, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson and treasurer Carolyn Rapp.
The board has been seeking information about new water meters for the village. The Core N Main rep answered questions from the board, plus some input was heard from McBride. ERH presented a written proposal for the cost of installing new meters. McBride noted the hardest part will be getting residents to let them into their homes to replace meters. There are two parts to each meter that is installed in a home/business: a meter and a radio transmitter. The transmitter will send the meter readings to a reader in the village vehicle – this means the meters will not be read in-person any longer – it will all be electronically transmitted.
McBride noted the boring of water lines under Route 49 should take place next week. This will allow Peterson's mechanic shop and Whittaker's Tree Service to connect to city water; each, however, will need to run their own connecting lines from the hook-ups to their buildings. Mayor Rabe informed McBride a new water needs to be installed at a home on Koester Lane and it was requested the village's new ERH rep attend an upcoming meeting to be introduced to the board.
The work report from ERH was discussed. For October, all required samples were collected and analyzed, along with monthly operating reports submitted; a test run was done on the emergency generator, the high services pumps and well pumps were rotated, the chlorine injectors at the water plant were cleaned, and JULIE locate requests were answered. There are four fire hydrants which need to be replaced and the IDOT permit for the village to install a water line under Route 49 was reviewed.
Johnson gave an update on the work he has done the past month. He discussed an issue with a village truck, said the Christmas decorations were ready, and the parks have been shut down and winterized.
The minutes of the Oct. 5 were read and approved.
Carolyn Rapp presented her treasurer's reports. There is one residence in the village with a past-due water bill – the mayor has spoken with the village attorney about a lien on the home but hasn't heard back yet. Rapp explained some of the items on the reports; once that was done, the board accepted the village treasurer's report and the report for the community center.
Bills were presented for payment and approved.
Kim Rabe announced Jim Ulfers, the long-time Santa for the community, has officially tendered his resignation. With the current pandemic, there will be no Santa's visit this year but she requested permission for the board to prepare treats to distributed at the grade school, pending school approval. She shared an email from Greg Ikins in regards to Storm Pond and his suggestions as to improving the pond for the community. Mayor Rabe will explore some of his suggestions and get back with the board. It was proposed for Cathy Christensen to become a notary public and that motion passed.
Adjournment was made at 9:10 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Dec. 7.