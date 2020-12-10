The Dec. 7 meeting of the Crescent City village board was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Due to the pandemic, the meeting took place at the Crescent City Community Center.
Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following attending: Kim Rabe, Scott Dirks, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Jim Sorensen and Joe Belott. Also present were village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, treasurer Carolyn Rapp, and Emily Schunke.
Schunke spoke in regards to the efforts being made to save Crescent-Iroquois High School. A non-profit organization is currently being created, with the hope to keep CIHS as a viable entity to the community. Since the requirements for it to be operated by a non-profit are much different from the building being used as a school, a group of volunteers have begun a plan of restoration and usage. Eventually, the group hopes to be able to rent out areas of the building (mainly the gym) as a place to celebrate, such as birthday parties, wedding/bridal showers, etc. As the group would earn money, more money would be put into upkeep, maintenance and improvement of the building. Schunke explained there are several local grants available but the application process needs to be done during the first part of the new year. She will keep the town board apprised of the progress of the non-profit organization.
Johnson didn't have much to report but he did note the Christmas decorations have been put up.
No one from ERH was present so an updated report was not available.
Minutes of the Nov. 2 meeting were read with a minor change in regards to a transfer of funds listed in the report. Once the change was agreed upon, the minutes were approved.
Rapp presented her two treasurer reports – one for the village and one for the community center. There are several past-due water bills which have had the late fee added. Of the 15 or so outstanding bills, three have contacted her and have been making payments. After discussing both reports, it was motioned and approved to accept both.
The annual tax levy ordinance was passed with all trustees voting in favor.
Bills were discussed and approved for payment.
In new business, Christensen talked about her becoming a notary public for the village. She discussed some of the programs available and the cost for each. The board approved a standard program so she will be submitting the application and fee. The board motioned and approved to accept the bid proposal from Core 'N Main for new water meters for every residence and business in the village.
Mayor Rabe said five replacement trees were planted and improvements for Storm pond were tabled until next spring. There are currently two properties with easements and James Blunk, village attorney, is in the process of working on an annulment for these. Kim Rabe told the board treat bags had been put together for Crescent City Grade School's staff and students – this was due to the cancellation of Santa's visit.
It was noted the village dump will be open as long as the weather is nice. If someone needs to use the dump, Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 12 noon; if the dump is not open, contact any village trustee to obtain a key.
Steve Carley motioned for adjournment at 9:15 p.m., seconded by Jim Sorensen. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Depending on the pandemic and in-place regulations, the meeting may take place at the community center.