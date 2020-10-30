The electronic recycling event conducted Oct. 24 in Watseka took in quite a bit of unwanted items.
Watseka Alderman Mark Garfield gave a report about the event at the Watseka City Council meeting Tuesday.
The event was sponsored by the City of Watseka and the Iroquois County Board and was for anyone in the county who had electronics items to dispose of.
The exact numbers won’t be known for a couple of weeks, Garfield said, as the company who took the items finalizes things.
“We serviced over 291 vehicles,” he said. “We filled up one 48-foot semi trailer and three 25-foot box trailers.”
Garfield said Alderman Benny Marcier was a great help as were the other volunteers, including ag teacher Phil Wilkey and the FFA members. A business owner provided pizza for the volunteers, he said.
“It was successful again,” he said. “It wasn’t as much as last year, but it was a sizable amount.”
Marcier said, “I had a lot of thanks from the public, too.”
Alderman Dennis Cahoe asked if one time per year was often enough to have such an event. Garfield said he believes it is and that officials are looking at other options. ‘It might save us some money. I’m getting information from the company we use and as soon as I have that I’ll present that,” he said.