The Iroquois County Administrative Center will be closed to the general public effective Nov. 5, according to information from the county.
All normal county functions will remain in operation 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. County services will be available to the public by appointment only.
Those needing to reach a specific office may use the following contact information: Animal Control — 815-432-7221; Assessment/Zoning — 815-432-6978; County Board — 815-432-6955; County Clerk — 815-432-6960; County Recorder — 815-432-6962; County Treasurer — 815-432-6985; Finance — 815-432-6963; Public Health Department — 815-432-2483; IEDA — 815-432-0072; Veterans Assistance — 815-432-2721; Workforce Development — 815-432-5246; Volunteer Services — 815-432-5785.