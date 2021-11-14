WATSEKA—The Unit 9 Academic Foundation presented its 19th Annual Pride Night Friday evening, November 12th from 5:30-8pm at Watseka Community High School. The public had the opportunity to see students in grades 1-12 be honored for their academic achievements.
Emcee Andy Guimond welcomed those in attendance. They had the opportunity to hear performances by WCHS Concert choir and the Watseka Sensations Show Choir.
The crowd was delighted to watch the WCHS kiddie cheer camp perform their routine.
The Varsity and junior varsity boys and girls basketball teams gave the audience a preview of the upcoming season. In between the junior varsity and varsity scrimmages the Warrior Cheerleaders got into the action performing a routine. The WCHS pep band serenaded the audience during the scrimmages.
The Foundation held a silent auction where attendees had the opportunity to bid on a collection of items that had been donated by local businesses and individuals.
The evening concluded with GRS students being recognized for Good Behavior and Academic Achievements, as well as Junior High and High School students being recognized for reaching Warrior Achievement.
According to their press release the Academic Foundation has provided over $700,000 for creative programs and technology in Unit 9. The foundation was responsible for helping Unit 9 students in Kindergarden through grade 12 go one to one with Chromebooks. Auction funds from Pride Night will assist in new and ongoing projects.