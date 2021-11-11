WATSEKA—American Legion Post 23 held a Veterans Day ceremony. Post Comander Lyle Kofoot got things started welcoming those in attendance. He introduced the pastor from Watseka First United Methodist, Rev. Kara Berg, who brought the invocation. Kelsie Gioja, Moriah Pueschell, Mia Korhonen and Maggie Dickte, members of the Watseka High School Band, perforned the National Anthem.
Commander Kofoot spoke about veterans. He honored all veterans, both men and women, who gave up life's usual persuits to answer the call. That call led them to defend the American way of life. Many perished on the battlefield. For those who made it home he noted that their service to the country did not end when their enlistment was up. They learned valuable lessons like sacrifice, tolerence, bravery and discipline. They are the foundations that our country was built on.
Dr. Albert Day was the featured speaker. He noted that usually the speaker at events like this spend time talking about their own service noting their experiences and how it changed their life. He chose to focus on the first American veterans instead. He spoke at length about the life of soldiers during the Revolutionary War highlighting the food they ate and what life might have been like for them. He spoke about the different types of weapons that were used and the tactics performed by the American soldiers.
Commander Kofoot ended the observance explaining the meaning of taps and the origin of the haunting melody. The Color Guard performed a three volley salute and the playing of taps. Rev. Berg gave the benediction.